DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alexis Ffrench

Villa Necchi Campiglio
Thu, 16 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In collaborazione con Apple Music Classical.
Piano City Milano è il primo festival diffuso di Milano, nato nel 2011, cresce negli anni e si evolve accompagnando la metamorfosi e la rinascita di Milano.

Un progetto per la città che sin dall’inizio si è c...

All ages
Presented by Associazione Piano City Milano.

Lineup

Alexis Ffrench

Venue

Villa Necchi Campiglio

Via Mozart, 14, 20122 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.