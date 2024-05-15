DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CSARTS Spring Showcase

The Glass House
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$33.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
CSArts Popular Music Conservatory Bands!

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.