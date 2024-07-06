Top track

The Dangerous Summer w/ Bad Luck., rosecoloredworld

The Usual Place
Sat, 6 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $18.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE DANGEROUS SUMMER return to Las Vegas Saturday July 6th at The Usual Place with special guests Bad Luck. and rosecoloredworld!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

rosecoloredworld, Bad Luck., The Dangerous Summer

Venue

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

