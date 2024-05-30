Top track

Black Russian

Domicile presents DVS1

Domicile Miami
Thu, 30 May, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $21.60

About

We are happy to announce that the master himself is coming back 🏠

DVS1 Thursday May 30th

supported by

Windfuhr , cilla ,D33R and Haumea

don't miss this rare opportunity to see them live, and in the most intimate environment

tickets 🎟️ are limited an...

Girls 18+ guys 21+
Presented by Domicile.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DVS1

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

