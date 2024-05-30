DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are happy to announce that the master himself is coming back 🏠
DVS1 Thursday May 30th
supported by
Windfuhr , cilla ,D33R and Haumea
don't miss this rare opportunity to see them live, and in the most intimate environment
tickets 🎟️ are limited an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.