Amaarae - Angels In Tibet - Falcons Remix

Pangea Sound

3 Dollar Bill
Sat, 18 May, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
$19.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pangea Sound is back with a DAY PARTY in Brooklyn 🌐

Pangea Sound is an authentic, highly-acclaimed DJ/Producer collective and experiential event series founded on the passion to bring music cultures together. Fusing fresh sounds from the Caribbean, A...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Furtado Global and Pangea Sound
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

3 Dollar Bill

260 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

FAQs

What is 3 Dollar Bill?

3 Dollar Bill is Brooklyn's premiere Queer live music and performance venue. It is a space which is a commited to inclusion and the celebration of queer identity. It is a space for joy, which allows everyone to express themselves as their fullest, most genuine, selves.

The event is outdoors, what happens if it rains?

This event is rain or shine. We are manifesting a warm and sunny day, but the rain will not stop us from having a good time :)

Will there be food at the event?

Yes, the venue has a full kitchen which serves food.

Do I need to bring a physical ID with me?

Yes, all attendees must have a physical ID for entry.

