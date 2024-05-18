DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pangea Sound is back with a DAY PARTY in Brooklyn 🌐
Pangea Sound is an authentic, highly-acclaimed DJ/Producer collective and experiential event series founded on the passion to bring music cultures together. Fusing fresh sounds from the Caribbean, A...
3 Dollar Bill is Brooklyn's premiere Queer live music and performance venue. It is a space which is a commited to inclusion and the celebration of queer identity. It is a space for joy, which allows everyone to express themselves as their fullest, most genuine, selves.
This event is rain or shine. We are manifesting a warm and sunny day, but the rain will not stop us from having a good time :)
Yes, the venue has a full kitchen which serves food.
Yes, all attendees must have a physical ID for entry.
