Top track

Erland Cooper - Pickieterno

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Erland Cooper: Carve the Runes Then Be Content With Silence feat. Freya Goldmark + ACME w/ Clarice Jensen

Le Poisson Rouge
Tue, 1 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Erland Cooper - Pickieterno
Got a code?

About

Erland Cooper: Carve the Runes Then Be Content With Silence feat. Freya Goldmark + ACME w/ Clarice Jensen - Live at LPR on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (all ages)

More shows at http:...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clarice Jensen

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.