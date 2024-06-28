DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Norman Lankford Jr

The Mint
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Norman Lankford Jr. is a California native and local songwriter. From funk, rock, soul and r&b.. Norman and his band are ready to take you away to his musical world! With influences like Motown, Beach boys and Maroon 5, get ready to leave the world behind...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

