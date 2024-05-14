Top track

Rachel Platten - Fight Song

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Evening of Heartfelt Music with Rachel Platten

The Sun Rose
Tue, 14 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $46.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rachel Platten - Fight Song
Got a code?

About

Doors 730PM, show 830PM. Due to popular demand, we've added a second night! When the world first met Emmy Award-winning multi-platinum artist, singer, songwriter, Rachel Platten, it came in the form of a proclamation of self: “Fight Song” became a global s...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Sun Rose.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rachel Platten

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
125 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.