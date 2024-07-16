Top track

VR SEX - A Shot at Love

VR SEX

Outer Limits
Tue, 16 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$16.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following 2022’s Rough Dimension LP, Noel Skum – aka Andrew Clinco of Drab Majesty – made the radical leap of expanding his psychedelic post-punk vehicle VR SEX into a fully collaborative five-piece band. To christen the new group’s camaraderie, they booke...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GCT Special Projects, LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Outer Limits

5507 Caniff Street, Detroit, Michigan 48212, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

