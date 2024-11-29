Top track

King Creosote - Bluebell, Cockleshell, 123

King Creosote

Union Chapel
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£39.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents King Creosote at Union Chapel.

Since the mid-late 1990s, Kenny Anderson's DIY pop alter-ego King Creosote has released over 100 records (at a relatively conservative guess), and his songs have been covered and performed by artis...

This is an all ages event (under 16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
Lineup

Emily Barker, King Creosote

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
