French Cassettes

recordBar
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The album title for French Cassettes’ new album Benzene—is neither an allusion to the dangerous fossil fuel byproduct, nor is it a nod to the anti-anxiety drug Benzos, but rather a twist on Huerta’s family nickname, ‘Benz’. “I wish I had a better explanati...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

French Cassettes

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

