Laurent Garnier | Spring Attitude Waves

Cieloterra
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€25

About

LAURENT GARNIER

Spring Attitude Waves

In una mano più di 30 anni di carriera, nell’altra un eclettismo che mastica suoni restituendoli al mondo più raffinati di prima.

Laurent Garnier finalmente torna dal vivo e lo fa scegliendo Roma come tappa italiana...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Esperanza (Spring Attitude).

Lineup

Laurent Garnier

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

