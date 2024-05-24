DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rob Auton - The Eyes Open and Shut Show (WIP)

The Tom Thumb Theatre
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Margate Fringe Festival presents:

Rob Auton - The Eyes Open and Shut Show

This is a show about eyes when they are open and eyes when they are shut. With this show I wanted to explore what I could do to myself and others with language when eyes are open a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Margate Fringe Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rob Auton

Venue

The Tom Thumb Theatre

2A Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2LB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

