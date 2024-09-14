DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Géant

Parc de Belleville
Sat, 14 Sept, 1:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

✨ C'EST LE RETOUR DE NOS OPEN AIRS GÉANTS ADORÉS OLALAAAA !

Même formule que l'année dernière avec un chouia plus de méga gros zbeul ! Progressive House, Indie Dance, Melodic Techno, Trance, fête déraisonnable, soleil plein, paillettes, cannettes de Heine...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Toilettes Mixtes.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Toilettes Mixtes

Venue

Parc de Belleville

27 Rue Piat, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open1:00 pm

