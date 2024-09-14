DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
✨ C'EST LE RETOUR DE NOS OPEN AIRS GÉANTS ADORÉS OLALAAAA !
Même formule que l'année dernière avec un chouia plus de méga gros zbeul ! Progressive House, Indie Dance, Melodic Techno, Trance, fête déraisonnable, soleil plein, paillettes, cannettes de Heine...
