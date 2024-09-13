DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hop on your Nimbus 2000 and join us at Market House for the ultimate Potter quiz.
Do you know what a horcrux is? Or which characters break out of Azkaban? Then you’re in for a chance of winning our top prizes!
Grab your mates and dive back into the adven...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.