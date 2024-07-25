DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lightstruck: ROY COHN/JACK SMITH by Jill Godmilow

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 25 Jul, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lightstruck is honored to present the Los Angeles premiere of a new 16mm preservation print of Jill Godmilow’s riveting and empathetic film of Ron Vawter’s singular performance piece, Roy Cohn/Jack Smith. Vawter – influential actor and founding member of t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lightstruck
Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

