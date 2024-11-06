DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mabe Fratti + Still House Plants + Cole Pulice

EartH
Wed, 6 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£27.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

**This event is taking place at the EartH Theatre**

MABE FRATTI

+ STILL HOUSE PLANTS

+ COLE PULICE

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka Music, in collaboration with DICE.

Ticket price includes a £1 venue restoration levy.

16+. Each Under...

Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cole Pulice, Still House Plants, Mabe Fratti

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.