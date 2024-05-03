DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Family Approved X La Java: Celine Sundae, La Fessee Musicale

La Java
Fri, 3 May, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

L’hiver cloturé en beauté et en famille au Badaboum, on attaque le printemps dans un de nos spots préféré, La Java et toujours entouré de nos tourneurs de disque préférés !

Les copains de longue date de La Fessee Musicale et Celine Sundae avec qui Toddyen...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.