‘Late Night Load Out’ Record Launch Party

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Papa Romeo celebrate the launch of their first LP ‘Late Night Load Out’ with a London Record Launch Party at the Shacklewell Arms on Saturday the 25th May. The 8 track LP releases on Friday the 24th May digitally and on 12in vinyl - first copies for sale a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Papa Romeo.
Lineup

Papa Romeo

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

