Somerset House Summer Series: An Evening in Mali ft. Fatoumata Diawara + Amadou & Mariam

Somerset House
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£41.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The opening Friday night of Summer Series is an unmissable celebration of the brightest and boldest Malian music, featuring rising star Fatoumata Diawara and the legendary duo, Amadou & Mariam.

Please be aware your tickets will be sent directly by Somerset House Trust.

Presented by Somerset House Trust in partnership with Metropolis Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fatoumata Diawara, Amadou & Mariam

Venue

Somerset House

Strand, London WC2R 1LA
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

