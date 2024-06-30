Top track

Marc Rebillet - I Need You

Marc Rebillet

Le Trianon
Sun, 30 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €51.50

About

Marc Rebillet is a one-man improvised meltdown. No two shows are ever the same.

Tout public
Présenté par Allo Floride.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marc Rebillet

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France

Doors open8:00 pm

