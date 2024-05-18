Top track

Soul Spectral

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Groove Culture: Jimpster, Saison, Micky More & Andy Tee

E1
Sat, 18 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Soul Spectral
Got a code?

About

Founded by DJ Micky More & DJ Andy Tee, Groove Culture is an Italian based music and lifestyle company, made by artists and music producers, designers and event organisers for a global community of forward thinking people. From its humble beginnings Groove...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jimpster, Saison, Micky More & Andy Tee

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.