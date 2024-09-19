Top track

Sabbia

BNKR44

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Thu, 19 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsSegrate
€25.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BNKR44 al Circolo Magnolia

Tutte le età
Presentato da Frogger Società Cooperativa a R.L..

Lineup

BNKR44

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

