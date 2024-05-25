DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Interstellar: May Bank Holiday Special w Jensen Interceptor & OK Williams

Venue MOT Unit 18
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Interstellar Disco Orgy returns to South London's favorite rave cave, the infamous Venue MOT, with Electro heavyweight don Jensen Interceptor, OK Williams and Interstellar residents DJ Yung Reenie & JOE AKA

It's summer bank holiday, multiple festivals nea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Interstellar Disco Orgy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
