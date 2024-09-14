DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, September 14, 2024
9 pm Doors // 9:30 pm Show
18+
Ticket purch...
‘Best Available’ is the only option for your initial purchase. However, after you purchase your reserved seat(s), you have the option of changing your seats in the email confirmation you get from Dice.
General Admission means the seats are not reserved - they are first come, first serve. So they typically fill up quickly for a full or sold out show. We encourage you to arrive early to claim your seats if you have General Admission seats.
Unfortunately, we do not have a daytime box office operation so online is the only way to purchase tickets.
