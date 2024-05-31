DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Summer Bootlegs Release Party: Ara, Abdul Raeva & Hibziak

La Java
Fri, 31 May, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pour fêter l’arrivée de l’été, nos fidèles Hibziak ! Nous on concoctés un EP bootlegs de 3 tracks aux sonorités Trance, Break et Ghetto dispos en free download très prochainement sur notre Bandcamp et en collab avec Bae Party sur notre SoundCloud !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ara

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

