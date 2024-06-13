Top track

Radio Free Alice + Stratosphères + Flying Melon

Supersonic
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... The Vaccines, Pulp & The Smiths

RADIO FREE ALICE*
(Indie rock - Melbourne, AUS)
STRATOSPHÈRES
(Rock - Gordotronic - Paris, FR)
FLYING MELONS
(Indie rock - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stratospheres, Radio Free Alice

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

