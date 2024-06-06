DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
En su primera gira por Europa, la cantante, compositora e instrumentista de São Paulo (Brasil), Mari Merenda, presenta su concierto en Madrid inspirado por la diversidad cultural de la música regional y popular brasileña.
A los 25 años conquistó su espaci...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.