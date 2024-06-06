DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mari Merenda

El Sol
Thu, 6 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

En su primera gira por Europa, la cantante, compositora e instrumentista de São Paulo (Brasil), Mari Merenda, presenta su concierto en Madrid inspirado por la diversidad cultural de la música regional y popular brasileña.

A los 25 años conquistó su espaci...

All ages
Presented by El Sol.
Lineup

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

