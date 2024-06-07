Top track

Finesse - End of Always

Dedicated Enemy & Daisy Hex, Finesse, Magenta Vice

Cloudland Theater
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Finesse - End of Always
About

DJ's Dedicated Enemy and Dasiy Hex are bringing the party to Cloudland with synth pop heavy Finesse and 80's analog synth machine Magenta Vice

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cloudland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Finesse, Daisy Hex

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

