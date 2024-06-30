Top track

Fruit Island

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Standards, Moondough, Right Chipper

Comet Ping Pong
Sun, 30 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fruit Island
Got a code?

About

Sunday, June 30th 2024
Standards + Moondough + Right Chipper
9PM - $18 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages

STANDARDS
Los Angeles, CA
https://wearestandards.bandcamp.com/album/standards

Standards is a guitar and drum duo from Long Beach, California. The self...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Standards, Moondough

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.