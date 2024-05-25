DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kings ~ A Drag King Show ~ Queer Prom

Kremwerk
Sat, 25 May, 6:00 pm
PartySeattle
It's time for the Kings Queer Prom and Drag Show Event! 🎩 Join us in the Kremwerk basement as we transform you to the queer prom you always dreamed of but never had growing up. Come enjoy an amazing alt drag show and compete for the title of Prom "king" a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

