Top track

Pabllo Vittar - Rajadão

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yacht Club Tea Dance - Más Culina + Uymami

Johnson Street Yacht Club
Sun, 16 Jun, 1:00 pm
PartyRaleigh
$12.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pabllo Vittar - Rajadão
Got a code?

About

Let's bare some skin in the sun and to the sound of the tropica beats and drums! June 16th we welcome DJs UYMAMI and Más Culina to the deck with a special performance from the death dropping diva Alexa Van-Cartier.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by GAG!
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Johnson Street Yacht Club

710 West Johnson Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603, United States
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.