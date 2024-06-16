DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Let's bare some skin in the sun and to the sound of the tropica beats and drums! June 16th we welcome DJs UYMAMI and Más Culina to the deck with a special performance from the death dropping diva Alexa Van-Cartier.
