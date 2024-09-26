Top track

The BellRays - Black Lightning

The Bellrays, Christy Costello/Monica LaPlante and Sparrowhawk

Palmer's Bar Patio
Thu, 26 Sept, 6:00 pm
Minneapolis
$19.06

About

Doors 6pm Showtime 7.

$15 in advance $20 at the door.

The BellRays~ Blues is the teacher. Punk is the Preacher. It's all about emotion and energy. Experience and raw talent, spirit and intellect. Exciting things happen when these things collide. Bob Venn...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
Lineup

The Bellrays, Christy Costello, Monica LaPlante and 1 more

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open 6:00 pm

