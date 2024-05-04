Top track

Raw Cuts - Marcellus Pittman Remix

Marcellus Pittman + Raphaël Top-Secret + Canela En Surco

La Paloma
Sat, 4 May, 9:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Raw Cuts - Marcellus Pittman Remix
About

Marcellus "Malik" Pittman, un nadiu de Detroit, va començar la seva carrera com a DJ a principis dels 90, llançant les seves primeres produccions amb el col·lectiu local "Home Grown" i formant una col·laboració amb el col·lectiu 3 Chairs. Com a productors...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Nevena Jeremic, Breixo martinez, Fatal dj and 2 more

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm
Event ends4:30 am

