DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RNB vs UKG is a playground for grown-ups who thrive on epic parties. Picture this: top-notch DJs go back to back, dishing out the crème de la crème of old-school RNB and UK Garage tracks, setting the dance floor on fire! Whether you like to wile out to Ms....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.