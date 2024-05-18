Top track

Closed Sessions: Eprom + Ternion Sound + more

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Closed Sessions bring Eprom + Ternion Sound + more to The Room May 18th!

Limited Capacity Event

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients + Closed Sessions
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eprom, Ternion Sound, Huxley Anne and 1 more

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

