Top track

Julian Costello - AND ALL THE BIRDS WERE SET FREE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Julian Costello Quartet

The Jazz Sanctuary
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:45 pm
GigsTwickenham
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Julian Costello - AND ALL THE BIRDS WERE SET FREE
Got a code?

About

“Julian Costello proved a charming host, introducing the audience to some fine original compositions, and tenor playing of a gentle authority; full of passion, lyricism and invention all delivered with a full and vibrant tone” (2024) jazz views

The Julian...

This is an 10+ event
Presented by The Jazz Sanctuary.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Julian Costello, Andy Hamill, Tom Hooper and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Sanctuary

The Turk's Head, 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, England TW1 1LF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

FAQs

Is the event suitable for Children?

This gig is suitable for children aged 10 years and over

Can I bring food to the event?

We don’t allow you to bring your own food to the event.

Can I order food?

Yes, our bar and kitchen are open all evening – Please note that some events are seated (not tables) in which case it is advisable to book and eat in The Turks Head, before the gig.

Is the venue accessible by wheelchair?

Yes the venue is fully accessible

is there parking at the venue?

Yes, there is free parking on the street after 16:30pm

Can I get there by public transport?

Yes. St Margaret’s train station is a five-minute walk from the venue. Also nearby are Richmond and Twickenham Train stations. The H37 and 110 bus services will take you within a five minute walk of the venue.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.