“Julian Costello proved a charming host, introducing the audience to some fine original compositions, and tenor playing of a gentle authority; full of passion, lyricism and invention all delivered with a full and vibrant tone” (2024) jazz views
This gig is suitable for children aged 10 years and over
We don’t allow you to bring your own food to the event.
Yes, our bar and kitchen are open all evening – Please note that some events are seated (not tables) in which case it is advisable to book and eat in The Turks Head, before the gig.
Yes the venue is fully accessible
Yes, there is free parking on the street after 16:30pm
Yes. St Margaret’s train station is a five-minute walk from the venue. Also nearby are Richmond and Twickenham Train stations. The H37 and 110 bus services will take you within a five minute walk of the venue.
