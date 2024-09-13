DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jacob Acosta

Club Congress
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Friday September 13th

Saint Corazón Album Release Show

w/ Gabrielle Pietrangelo

7pm

Adv $18 | Dos $22

21+

---JACOB ACOSTA---Jacob Acosta is an international recording and performing artist based in Tucson, Arizona. He has worked with the legendary i...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.