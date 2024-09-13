DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday September 13th
Saint Corazón Album Release Show
w/ Gabrielle Pietrangelo
7pm
Adv $18 | Dos $22
21+
---JACOB ACOSTA---Jacob Acosta is an international recording and performing artist based in Tucson, Arizona. He has worked with the legendary i...
