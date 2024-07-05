Top track

Madan

Caprichos de Apolo presenta Salif Keita

SALA APOLO
Fri, 5 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El maliense Salif Keita, no solo posee la mejor voz que ha surgido de Mali, sino que es uno de los más grandes cantantes del continente africano, compartiendo podio con Youssou N’Dour. Conocido mundialmente como “La voz de oro de África”, estará en Caprich...

Organizado por Piñata Music & Apolo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SALIF KEITA

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

