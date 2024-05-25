DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bakia Collective improvised film score performance

Healing Force of the Universe
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
GigsPasadena
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A live/improvised film score performance to a selection of short films at Healing Force of the Universe from the Bakia Collective: Michael Sachs, Marta Tiesenga, Ian Gottlieb, and Zach Nestel-Patt.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michael Sachs, Marta Tiesenga, Zack Nestel-Patt

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

