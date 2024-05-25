DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A live/improvised film score performance to a selection of short films at Healing Force of the Universe from the Bakia Collective: Michael Sachs, Marta Tiesenga, Ian Gottlieb, and Zach Nestel-Patt.
