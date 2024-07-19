Top track

Bastien Keb - Fit Rare

Bastien Keb

The Hackney Social
Fri, 19 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Calling all music lovers! Let us introduce you to the world of experimental soul with Bastien Keb!

We can't wait to showcase Bastien Keb's unparalleled productions and innovative soundscapes that defy genre boundaries 💥

From the eerie and psychedelic to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bastien Keb

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

