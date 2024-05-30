DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BYOB Yoga (Bring Your Own Baby)

PROJECT HOUSE
Thu, 30 May, 11:15 am
WellbeingLeeds
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ella from The Pink School guiding you through a 45 minute postnatal yoga sequence (men with babes welcome too), bring your babe in your pram and park them next to your mat while we bust out some asanas. Expect it to be like no yoga you have done before - w...

All ages
The Pink School presents...
Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open11:15 am
1000 capacity
