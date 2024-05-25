Top track

Knives - Headcase

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dot To Dot 2024 (The Lanes)

The Lanes
Sat, 25 May, 12:00 pm
GigsBristol
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Knives - Headcase
Got a code?

About

DOT TO DOT AT THE LANES.

12.00PM-10.30PM

FREE ENTRY! (No Dot To Dot wristband required for entry)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

LINEUP:

9.40pm Knives

8.30pm Sunfruits

7.30pm M/X

6.30pm System Exclusive

5.30pm Dutch Mustard

4.30pm Slate

3.30pm Lacross C...

Presented by The Lanes.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Dreamwave, Sunglasz Vendor, Slate and 4 more

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.