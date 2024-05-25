DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DOT TO DOT AT THE LANES.
12.00PM-10.30PM
FREE ENTRY! (No Dot To Dot wristband required for entry)
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
LINEUP:
9.40pm Knives
8.30pm Sunfruits
7.30pm M/X
6.30pm System Exclusive
5.30pm Dutch Mustard
4.30pm Slate
3.30pm Lacross C...
