Homecoming

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sun, 2 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London Doom Collective proudly presents HOMECOMING on their "Those We Knew" tour 2024

Since 2017, Parisian post-metal quartet HOMECOMING experiment as much as they

navigate between different styles, drawing inspiration from sludge, grunge, 90s alt-rock a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by London Doom Collective.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Homecoming, Mountains, Upcdownc

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity
