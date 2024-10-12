Top track

The Mirror

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hey Colossus

Sebright Arms
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Mirror
Got a code?

About Hey Colossus

Since forming in 2003, London’s Hey Colossus have veered from sludgy heavy metal to a more dynamic style of rock, incorporating elements of electronic punk, noise rock and krautrock. Despite a number of lineup changes, the band have remained true to their Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Hey Colossus - 4 London Shows - 1 Weekend - North / South / East / West

Oct 12th - Sebright Arms

Hey Colossus

£16 (incl. fees) / 7:30

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hey Colossus

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.