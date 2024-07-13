DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BASTILLE DAY | French National Day

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 13 Jul, 9:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Let's celebrate Bastille Day (French National Day) with all the best French and international hits from the 80s/90s/2000s.

In addition to our lovely DJ coming especially from France for the day, we'll also enjoy covers from a French live band based in Lon...

18+
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open9:30 pm
1250 capacity

