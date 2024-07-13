DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Let's celebrate Bastille Day (French National Day) with all the best French and international hits from the 80s/90s/2000s.
In addition to our lovely DJ coming especially from France for the day, we'll also enjoy covers from a French live band based in Lon...
