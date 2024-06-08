DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bot Brothers: A Story of Our Times

The Glitch
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.50
Two robot twins are seperated at birth and raised by different families. They must navigate their way through normal-human-boy life in a world where they are torn apart by wealth and class (1980s Merseyside). Always remember, diesel is thicker than water.....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Stolen Table Collective.
The Glitch

134 Lower Marsh, Lambeth, London, SE1 7AE, United Kingdom
Doors open 8:15 pm

