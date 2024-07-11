DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bard MFA Performance Showcase

Basilica Hudson
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
JUPITER NIGHTS - celestial gatherings

Basilica's summer series returns for its third year of unmissable live music, transformative art, ridiculously good food, and all the best of summer in the Hudson Valley

Performing in the Gallery on July 11th - a spe...

All ages
Presented by Basilica Hudson and the Bard MFA Program
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Basilica Hudson

Basilica Hudson, 110 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

