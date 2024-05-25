DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PHOENIX ROOM | 25 MAGGIO
Dj Set w/ Munir Nadir, The Lumens, Pietro Carboni, Marco Adorno
Phoenix Room nasce come progetto di sviluppo di un sound sempre innovativo in cui le ritmiche Techno e House sono intrise di sonorità elettriche visionarie. Dal Pla...
