DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE GHOST 👻 ALL NIGHT LONG
Berlin, 2015. Local authorities receive reports of a mysterious white van parked up around the city. House music can be heard from within while a queue of people wait in line. It’s called The Ghost, and eight years on, what was...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.